WPL 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live streaming details – all you need to know

The third edition of the Women's Premier League, WPL 2025, will be played from February 14 to March 15. The tournament will kick off with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

A total of 22 matches will be played during the course of WPL 2025. There will be 20 league games followed by the Eliminator on March 13 and the final on March 15. Each of the five teams will play eight league matches. The franchise that tops the league stage will gain a direct entry into the final.

WPL 2025 matches will be played across four venues - Vadodara (Kotambi Stadium), Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium), Lucknow (Ekana Stadium), and Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium). The Eliminator and the final of the T20 league will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2025 schedule with venues and IST timings

Below is the full schedule of Women's Premier League 2025 with venues and timings in IST.

Match 1: February 14, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara (7:30 PM)

Match 2: February 15, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara (7:30 PM)

Match 3: February 16, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara (7:30 PM)

Match 4: February 17, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara (7:30 PM)

Match 5: February 18, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara (7:30 PM)

Match 6: February 19, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara (7:30 PM)

Match 7: February 21, Royal Challengers vs Mumbai Indians, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 8: February 22, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 9: February 24, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 10: February 25, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 11: February 26, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 12: February 27, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 13: February 28, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 14: March 1, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 15: March 3, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 16: March 6, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 17: March 7, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 18: March 8, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 19: March 10, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 20: March 11, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Eliminator: March 13, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Final: March 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

WPL 2025: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, all WPL 2025 matches will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website.

WPL 2025 squads

Below is a look at all the squads for WPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Danni Wyatt, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Joshitha VJ, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, K Balakrishnan, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Yastika Bhatia, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini

Delhi Capitals 2025: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Kranti Goud, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

