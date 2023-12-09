WPL Auction 2024 round-up: Kashvee Gautam purchased by Gujarat Giants for ₹2 crore; Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold 

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction was held in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9. All 30 available slots were filled up, including the nine overseas slots. A total of ₹12.75 crore was spent by the five franchises combined.

Following the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction, all five teams - Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and UP Warriorz (UPW) - have a squad of 18 players with six overseas cricketers each.

Looking at the funds remaining with each WPL franchise after the conclusion of the auction, Delhi Capitals have ₹5 lakh, Gujarat Giants have ₹1.45 crore, Mumbai Indians have ₹45 lakh, Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹1.05 crore and UP Warriorz ₹1.90 crore.

With the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction coming to an end, we bring up a round-up of all the key developments that took place.

Who were the Top 5 buys at WPL Auction 2024?

Indian pacer Kashvee Gautam and Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland were the joint top buys at the WPL 2024 auction. Both were sold for ₹2 crore each.

While Gautam was purchased by Gujarat Giants, Sutherland was sold to Delhi Capitals. Gautam, 20, came into the limelight when she claimed all 10 wickets for Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh in the Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, in February 2020.

Young Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh also grabbed the spotlight as she was purchased by Up Warriorz for ₹1.30 crore. Veteran South African batter Shabnim Ismail and young Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield were the other big purchases at the WPL 2024 auction.

Ismail was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹1.2 crore, while Litchfield was purchased by Gujarat Giants for ₹1 crore.

Who were the big names who went unsold?

With only nine overseas slots up for grabs, big overseas names like Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, Australian pacer Kim Garth, England keeper-batters Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, and Australian leg-spinner Alana King, among others, went unsold at the WPL 2024 auction.

Among Indian players, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma, and Preeti Bose did not attract any bids at the auction.

Franchise-wise list of players bought at WPL 2024 auction with prices

Below is the team-wise list of players purchased at the WPL 2024 auction with INR prices.

Mumbai Indians: Shabnim Ismail (₹1.2 crore), S Sajana (₹15 lakh), Amandeep Kaur (₹10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (₹10 lakh), Keethana Balakrishnan (₹10 lakh).

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland (₹2 crore), Aparna Mondal (₹10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (₹10 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Georgia Wareham (₹40 lakh), Kate Cross (₹30 lakh), Ekta Bisht (₹60 lakh), Shubha Satheesh (₹10 lakh), S Meghana (₹30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (₹30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (₹30 lakh).

Gujarat Giants: Phoebe Litchfield (₹1 crore), Meghna Singh (₹30 lakh), Trisha Poojitha (₹10 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (₹2 crore), Priya Mishra (₹20 lakh), Lauren Cheatle (₹20 lakh), Kathryn Bryce (₹10 lakh), Mannat Kashyap (₹10 lakh), Veda Krishnamurthy (₹30 lakh), Tarannum Pathan (₹10 lakh).

UP Warriorz: Danni Wyatt (₹30 lakh), Vrinda Dinesh (₹1.30 crore), Poonam Khemnar (₹10 lakh), Saima Thakor (₹10 lakh), Gouher Sultana (₹30 lakh).

A look at all five WPL 2024 squads post-auction

Here’s how the five Women’s Premier League 2024 squads look after the auction on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keethana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor.

