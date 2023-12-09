MI Women’s Team 2024 Player List: Complete Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad and Player List for WPL 2024

Defending WPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) didn't really have lots of shopping to do in the WPL 2024 auction as they had retained the core of the incredible team that had won them the title in the inaugural edition.

With five slots remaining and INR 2.1 crore left in the kitty, Mumbai seemed pretty clear on the areas they wanted to improve on. They tried to acquire the services of Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland but missed out on her after a 2 crore bid by the Delhi Capitals.

However, with an idea to strengthen their pace department, Mumbai Indians were successful in acquiring the services of veteran speedster Shabnim Ismail. Her experience and quality add depth to the already strong bowling attack of the defending champions.

With the overseas slots filled, Mumbai shifted their focus to bagging potential uncapped gems as they have done in the IPL auctions over the years. The whole table was delighted when they acquired Kerala all-rounder S Sajana, citing that it could potentially be another underrated bargain from the WPL 2023 winners.

Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, and Keerthana Balakrishnan were all picked for INR 10 lakh each as Mumbai completed their WPL 2024 squad. The Mumbai Indians still had INR 45 lakh in their purse but they seemed content with the five players they bought.

List of players bought by MI in the WPL 2024 auction with price

Shabnim Ismail - INR 1.2 crore

S Sajana - INR 15 lakh

Amandeep Kaur - INR 10 lakh

Fatima Jaffer - INR 10 lakh

Keerthana Balakrishnan - INR 10 lakh

MI's WPL 2024 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, and Shabnim Ismail. Sajana Sajeevan, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, S Keerthana.

