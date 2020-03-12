Wriddhiman Saha survives run-out scare in Ranji Trophy final [Watch]

Wriddhiman Saha (Pic source: DNA)

Bengal, who are in contention to win their first Ranji Trophy title in 30 years, are currently fighting it out for the trophy against hosts Saurashtra at Rajkot.

Having won the toss, Jaydev Unadkat’s side chose to bat and piled up a mammoth 425 runs on the board. Half-centuries from Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, and Cheteshwar Pujara, and a fine century from Arpit Vasavada, have made the run-chase fairly difficult for Bengal, who are currently trailing by 142 runs, having lost six wickets.

For the visitors, Wriddhiman Saha contributed with a 184-ball 64, but the wicketkeeper-batsman might not have even crossed double-figures if it wasn't for a lucky reprieve in the first session. It was the 69th over of the day when Saha was batting with Sudip Chatterjee in an over from opposing captain Unadkat. Saha was far away from the crease when the fielder threw the ball to wicketkeeper Avi Barot, who missed to collect the ball and instead ended up dismantling the stumps with his gloves.

You can watch the full video here:

https://www.bcci.tv/videos/147031/saha-survives-a-run-out-scare

With the last session of today’s play going on, and the fifth and last day of play due tomorrow, Bengal will be hoping that Anustup Majumdar, the star of their semi-final win against Karnataka, can stick to the crease and do something special.