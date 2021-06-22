WTC Final: What does the 'reserve' day mean? How does it impact the inaugural ICC test event?

Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) is underway, and although the idea is to get at least 91 overs of play in, there are already questions about what would happen should the match spill over to the reserve day.

First up, a reserve day, in this case, Wednesday (June 23) will consist of a maximum of 330 overs. It will only come into play if any of the time lost while playing is not accounted for on the same day.

For instance, if an hour's play is lost due to rain, but made up for by the end of the day, that would mean there is no time lost. However, if an entire day's play is lost due to rain and the net time is not made up for, then the reserve day will be taken.

WTC Final: How does this impact the match?

A patient start from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on day five in Southampton.



Ideally, this gives the possibility of all three results making the tournament all the more interesting. With the game gripped by incessant rain, a draw is seen as the most likely outcome. However, the reserve day will give both teams a chance to gun for a win.

Currently, New Zealand is at an advantage with the scoreboard reading 117 for 2. The Indian bowlers are yet to hit their straps and Virat Kohli will be eager to break the Kane Williamson-Ross Taylor partnership to open up the Kiwi middle-order.

There is some swing left on the deck which will mean India might persist with more of Mohammed Shami. As far as opinion goes, a quality swingman like Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a notable absentee in these conditions.

WTC so far

India's WTC final was not off to a great start as they were dismissed for just 217 in the first innings. Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) top-scored for India as Kyle Jamieson's fifer sunk the Men in Blue.

In reply, New Zealand are 117 for 2 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.

Catch live updates during the WTC final by clicking here.

