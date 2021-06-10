WTC Final: What is Virat Kohli's captaincy record in the league phase?

Virat Kohli has recorded the second-highest number of wins as skipper in the World Test Championship (WTC) league phase. Joe Root leads the pack with 11 wins and Kohli is a close second with 10 victories.

Kohli has led India in 14 matches and his team has lost just four times and had zero ties. Should the WTC final end in a draw, it would be the first match in Kohli's WTC run that has ended in a draw.

Virat Kohli's captaincy record in Tests

Overall, Kohli has led the country in 60 Test matches since taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014. He has the best winning record compared to all of his predecessors.

Under Kohli's tenure, the team has won 36 matches and lost 14 taking his win percentage to 60. MS Dhoni had a record of 45% (India won 27 matches, lost 18 and 15 matches ended in a draw), followed by Sourav Ganguly (42.85%).

Squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No.1 side in the WTC points table. Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

Upon completion of the WTC final, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series, which starts on August 4. Meanwhile, a separate Indian squad minus the big names will tour Sri Lanka for a limited series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

