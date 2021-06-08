WTC final: Which Indian bowler has the most wickets in the league phase

As India gear up for their all-important World Test Championship (WTC) skirmish against New Zealand starting on June 18, stat-lovers are busy looking at the best performers in the league phase.

When it comes to the Indian bowlers with the most wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin's name pops up. The spinner finished with 67 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 20.88

The next Indian on the list is Ishant Sharma with 36 wickets from 11 matches. Ashwin is currently third in the WTC 'Most Wickets' standings below Pat Cummins (70 wickets) and Stuart Broad (69).

Ravichandran Ashwin's numbers in Tests

Ashwin may be third in the WTC league phase standings. However, his overall Test numbers are equally impressive, as he has 409 wickets from 78 matches at an average of 24.69.

The spinner also has an impeccable record in ODIs with 150 wickets and 52 wickets in T20Is.

Squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No.1 side in the WTC points table. Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

Upon completion of the WTC final, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series, which starts on August 4. Meanwhile, a separate Indian squad minus the big names will tour Sri Lanka for a limited series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar