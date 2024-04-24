Yalla Shabab T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Kuwait Cricket Council (KCC) will host the Bahraini Nationals for a three-match T20 series against the Kuwaiti Nationals. The series will be called Yalla Shabab T20 Series 2024 and is a part of the ICC Asia Cricket Week festivities.

All three matches will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The first match of the series will be played on Thursday, April 25. The second match will be played on Friday, April 26, while the last match of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 27.

Each team has the option to have four Under-19 players in the playing 11. Fahad Mahmoud Bastaki has been appointed the skipper of the Kuwaiti Nationals side, while Abdur Rehman Al Kendari will serve as the vice-captain. Mohammad Ismail will lead the Bahraini Nationals and Junaid Niazi will serve as his deputy on this tour.

Kuwait have played a total of 54 T20I matches since making their debut in January 2019. They have won 29 out of these 54 matches. They have faced Bahrain in 14 matches and have come out victorious on the other side on 11 occasions. Bahrain made their T20I debut on the same date as that of Kuwait. They have won 27 out of 58 matches so far.

Yalla Shabab T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 25

Match 1 - Kuwaiti Nationals vs Bahraini Nationals, 10:30 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 2 - Kuwaiti Nationals vs Bahraini Nationals, 10:30 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 3 - Kuwaiti Nationals vs Bahraini Nationals, 5:30 PM

Yalla Shabab T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Yalla Shabab T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

Kuwaiti Nationals

Beidas Tareq, Jassim Eissa, Khalifah Dashti, Muhammad Aqif, Salman Sayed Ali, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Bastaki, Abdulrahman Dashti (wk), Fahad Bastaki (c & wk), Het Hinsu (wk), Asmeet Avinash, Ibrahim Al Dhabyan, Abdur Rehman Al Kendari (vc), Janath Jeewanga, Mahmoud Bastaki, Mohammad Al Kandari, Rudransh Panchal, Ummer Abbas

Bahraini Nationals

Hamza Riaz Mohammad, Jaber Sayed, Mohamed Abdulla Pervaiz, Mohammad Sameer Fayyaz, Muhammad Adil Haq, Numan Faqir, Yousif Wali, Abid Ullah, Junaid Aziz (vc), Mohamad Junaid, Mohammad Waleed Khan, Sameer Mohamad, Mohammad Ismail (c & wk), Jasim Minat, Mohammad Azeem Khalid, Shahi Fahim, Shujaat Rasool, Wazir Ahmad

