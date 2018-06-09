Yere Goud and Sreenath Arvind appointed as new Karnataka coaches

The appointment was made at the KSCA management committee meeting.

Sreenath Aravind announced his retirement from domestic cricket in February 2018

What's the story?

In a decision that would surprise many, the Karnataka State Cricket Association decided to let go off seasoned coaches like PV Shashikanth and GK Anil Kumar after just one season with the domestic giants and replaced them with Yere Goud and Sreenath Aravind.

The decision was taken at the management committee meeting of the body, wherein they made multiple changes to their existing setup.

In case you didn't know..

Goud is a former batsman with a strong and extensive record for Railways, while also having experience in mentorship with the same unit. Aravind, on the other hand, retired recently as one of Karnataka's most successful fast bowlers.

Shashikanth and Anil Kumar joined the fray just last season, wherein the team fell to the eventual champions, Vidharbha, in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy. The margin of the defeat was an excruciating five runs.

The details

The exit of the coaches without been given a second opportunity will certainly raise a lot of eyebrows and might even lead to a few frowns in the domestic circuit. Aravind and Goud, too, will have their work cut out for them, in trying to take the 2015 champions back to their glory days.

The decision was reportedly made after perusing through the feedback KSCA received from the players and the backroom staff.

Here is a full list of the coaches appointed by the committee for next season: Yere Goud and Sreenath Aravind (senior team), NC Aiyappa and SK Ameet (under 23), Deepak Choughule and G Chaitra (under 19), MG Sunil Shankar and G Nidhuvan (under 16), Rajashakar D Shanbal and G Mukund (under 14).

What's next

With players like Mayank Agarwal and K Gowtham in the squad, the new coaches will certainly have a strong and in-form core to look forward to next season. While Goud's experience will certainly help him going into his new role, Aravind's understanding of the team values, as well as his bond with the players of the squad, will fall perfectly into his hands.

However, with this decision, KSCA have displayed ambition and thus, have put out a statement of intent before Goud and Arvind. The duo will thus have the burden of expectations on them from the word go and will be expected to deliver in their very first season with the side. It remains to see how they respond to the challenge, especially with a strong and experienced team at their disposal.