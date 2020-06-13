“You are a warrior”: Shoaib Malik and others send out heartfelt messages to Shahid Afridi

Several of Shahid Afridi's teammates have wished him a speedy recovery.

Afridi has been involved in widespread charity work and might have contracted the virus from one of the beneficiaries.

Shahid Afridi announced retirement in 2017 and has been a social activist since

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old said that he had been experiencing severe body aches for a few days which prompted him to get himself tested.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi might have picked up the virus during charity work

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Afridi has lent a philanthropic arm to the needy in Pakistan by traveling to the country's remote parts to provide essentials. This initiative has been a part of his charity, the Shahid Afridi Foundation. While doing relief work, the retired cricketer came in contact with the beneficiaries of his programme, from whom he might have contracted the virus.

Afridi is the third cricketer from Pakistan to have tested positive. The first one was former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz, who lost his life to the virus, followed by former opener Taufeeq Umar, who fought the disease successfully.

Afridi’s fans and teammates extended their wishes to the flamboyant batsman. "My prayers are with him," Misbah ul Haq was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "All well wishes are with him that he gets out of this soon.I think he was doing a lot of work in the area of Balochistan and the northern areas just to help the people. Throughout the COVID situation he was helping the poor and doing a very good job. Well wishes are with him to get well soon,” he added.

Here is how the cricket fraternity has been reacting to the news on social media

- @SAfridiOfficial brother your services to our homeland especially in the last few months are forever etched in our hearts. We all know the fighter that you are, sending all the prayers possible, wish you a speedy recovery and good health. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 13, 2020

In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen.prayers are for your long healthy life.Get well soon — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 13, 2020

Get well soon Shahid Bhai. — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 13, 2020

Prayers are with you Lala 🤲🏼🤲🏼

Get well soon inshaAllah. — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) June 13, 2020

May Allah give you speedy recovery shahid Bhai Ameen.. — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 13, 2020

Sorry to hear this Lala. Get well soon bcoz we still have to play finals of @thePSLt20 — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) June 13, 2020

May Allah give u speedy recovery shahid bhai — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 13, 2020

Get well soon shahid bhai. — Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) June 13, 2020

Get well soon Shahid bhai.

You're a favourite of many and they'll surely be praying for you. Inshallah you'll be better soon. — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi, who quit international cricket in 2017, played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan and continues to ply his trade in domestic T20 leagues.