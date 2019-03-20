×
Young Bengal cricketer dies on the field

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
185   //    20 Mar 2019, 20:08 IST

Sonu Yadav, a budding cricketer from Kolkata breathed his last on the ground today.
Sonu Yadav, a budding cricketer from Kolkata breathed his last on the ground today.

What's the story?

In an unfortunate incident, young cricketer Sonu Yadav from Kolkata died during a club match today. Sonu was 22-years-old and was a wicket-keeper batsman.

The background

Sonu Yadav plays for the Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association of Bengal's second division league. He was playing for his side in a match which was being held at the Bata Club Ground in Kolkata.

Incidentally, a few years ago, another cricketer from Bengal, Aniket Sharma also breathed his last while fielding on the ground.

The details

The cricketer was practising on the field after the completion of his side's batting innings. Sonu Yadav initially felt discomfort and was advised by his teammates to take rest for a while. However, he suddenly collapsed and was soon rushed to the nearby SSKM Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The incident happened at 11:30 A.M. in the morning and he was taken to the hospital after initially being taken to the CAB's medical unit.

Sonu Yadav was a promising wicket-keeper batsman and had high aspirations in the club.

Speaking about Sonu Yadav, Ballygunge SC official Shyamal Banerjee said, “I cannot believe that Sonu is no more. Sonu was a very talented cricketer. I heard the news in the afternoon. Heard Sonu was playing with his friends because our club did not have any match. I pray to almighty so that it gives strength to his family to deal with this loss.”

What's next?

Although these incidents are very unpredictable, cricket boards must ensure to avoid loss of life which happens on the ground due to cricketing reasons. Bowlers and umpires must soon be protected using relevant masks to avoid undesirable incidents on the field.

