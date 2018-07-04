YouTube sensation Eli catches the attention of Shane Warne

Melbourne Stars Media Call

Cricket in the subcontinent has the reputation of making for the most fascinating of fairytales. There are stories of prodigies, cricketers coming from obscurity and attaining superstardom against all odds, but with global connectivity via social media, these aspiring cricketers get their due share of recognition throughout the world. One such story has recently emerged out of Pakistan.

Eli Mikal Khan, all of a tender then six years of age, had his video posted on YouTube and other platforms showcasing his unbelievable penchant for leg-spin bowling. He was seen bowling with an action, flair, and execution of spin with a poise far too great for his age. Inevitably, comparisons with the greatest wrist-spinner of all time, a bloke named Shane Keith Warne, were drawn leading to the legend himself praising the wunderkind's enviable assortment of skills.

"I saw this video saying: I'm going to be the next Shane Warne' and I thought: 'Wow, how good is this!'," Warne said of seeing the youngster's bowling action for the first time. Later Eli was picked by Laureus Sports as one of the nominations for Sporting Moment of the Month

This was such a special moment for me and young Eli. He is such a wonderful young boy - please give the little guy your vote as he deserves it! Keep up the great work buddy ! Thankyou for your vote followers #LaureusSportingMoment “ https://t.co/xFwgpddp6n — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 3, 2018

Warne then took the acknowledgement one step further this time and in a collaboration with Laureus, himself spoke to the seven-year-old on video chat to give him perhaps the most exhilarating experience and the best source of praise of the kid's life. Eli was clearly not ready for the gravity of the situation, tearing up with overwhelming emotions of excitement, as any boy his age would have been.

Warne's words of encouragement will surely spur the young boy and will do nothing but drive him even more towards the greatness in the world of cricket, that he very naturally seems destined for. Who knows, one day this aspiring cricketer from the remote city of Quetta will go on to be the next big thing? Afghanistan's Rashid Khan too has a similar story, being touted for big things from a very young age, and behold, today he stands as the #1 ranked bowler in the ICC T20I rankings.

It is not just Eli, there are numerous such boys all over Pakistan making a name for themselves very few days into their cricketing days. With numerous role models to look up to, they certainly seem to enrich the future of Pakistani cricket.