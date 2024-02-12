Yuvraj Singh to Kwena Maphaka: Full list of players who have won Player of the Tournament award at the U-19 World Cup

South African left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka was named the Player of the Tournament for his sensational performance at the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024, which ended on Sunday, February 11. The 17-year-old beat competition from Ubaid Shah, Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan, Jewel Andrew, Hugh Weibgen, Uday Saharan and Steve Stolk to claim the honor.

Maphaka stood out with the ball, claiming 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 9.71. He fell one short of the record for most wickets in an edition set by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque Jr in 2014. However, he did become the first bowler to claim three five-fers in one edition of the U-19 World Cup.

The pacer registered figures of 5/38 against West Indies, claimed 5/34 against Zimbabwe and 6/21 against Sri Lanka to make the cricket world sit up and take notice of his talent. He also picked up three wickets in the semi-final against India, but the Proteas could not make the final of the ICC event.

All the winners of Player of the Tournament at the U-19 World Cup

Maphaka joins an illustrious set of players who have been Player of the Tournament at the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup. Take a look at the full list.

Yuvraj Singh (2000)

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named Player of the Tournament at the 2000 edition of the U-19 World Cup held in Sri Lanka. The southpaw smashed 203 runs in seven innings at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 103.57, with two half-centuries.

Yuvraj had a best of 68 in the tournament. With his left-arm spin, he chipped in with 12 wickets at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 3.39 as India registered their maiden triumph at the U-19 World Cup.

Tatenda Taibu (2002)

Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu was the Player of the Tournament at the 2002 edition of the U-19 World Cup held in New Zealand. He scored 250 runs in eight games at an average of 50, with two half-centuries.

Taibu also picked up 12 wickets at an average of 10.75 and an economy rate of 3.55. Apart from scoring runs and bowling, he also kept wickets!

Shikhar Dhawan (2004)

Shikhar Dhawan scored 500-plus runs in the 2004 edition. (Pic: Getty Images)

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was the Player of the Tournament at the 2004 edition held in Bangladesh. The left-hander was the leading run-scorer in the edition by some distance, hammering 505 runs in seven matches at an average of 84.16 and a strike rate of 93.51. His stats included three hundreds and one fifty.

Cheteshwar Pujara (2006)

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara was the Player of the Tournament at the 2006 U-19 World Cup, which took place in Sri Lanka. India went down to Pakistan in the final, with Pujara being dismissed for a duck. However, he still finished as the leading run-getter, with 349 runs in six matches at an average of 116.33, with one hundred and two fifties.

Tim Southee (2008)

At the 2008 U-19 World Cup held in Malaysia, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee bagged the Player of the Tournament honor. Southee claimed 17 wickets in five matches at an average of 6.64 and an excellent economy rate of 2.52. His numbers included one five-wicket haul and one four-fer.

Dominic Hendricks (2010)

South Africa’s Dominic Hendricks was crowned Player of the Tournament at the 2010 U-19 World Cup held in New Zealand.

A left-handed top-order batter, he hammered 391 runs in six matches, averaging 97.75 at a strike rate of 79.95. Hendricks struck one hundred and three fifties in the tournament.

Will Bosisto (2012)

Home boy Will Bosisto was named Player of the Tournament at the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia. The right-handed batter smashed 276 runs in six innings at an average of 276, with two half-centuries. He was dismissed only once in the tournament, registering a highest score of 87*.

Aiden Markram (2014)

Aiden Markram led South Africa to victory in the 2014 edition. (Pic: Getty Images)

Hard-hitting South African batter Aiden Markram was the Player of the Tournament at the 2014 U-19 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Markram clubbed 370 runs in six innings at an average of 123.33, with two tons and one fifty. He was also the captain of the team that went on to win the World Cup by beating the West Indies in the final.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2016)

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2016 edition held in Bangladesh. He was consistent with the bat, scoring 242 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50, with four half-centuries. With his off-spin, he claimed 12 wickets at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 3.75.

Shubman Gill (2018)

India’s prodigiously talented Shubman Gill was the Player of the Tournament as the Men in Blue won the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Gill was India’s leading run-getter in the edition, with 372 runs in six matches, averaging 124 at a strike rate of 112.38. The right-hander hit one hundred and three fifties in India’s victorious campaign.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2020)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout batter in the 2020 edition. (Pic: Getty Images)

Aggressive Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2020 U-19 World Cup as the Men in Blue finished runners-up in the edition that was held in South Africa.

The left-hander topped the run charts, with 400 runs in six matches at an average of 133.33, with one hundred and four fifties. Jaiswal scored 88 in the final against Bangladesh, which India lost by three wickets.

Dewald Brevis (2022)

Before Maphaka, another South African, Dewald Brevis, won the honor of being named Player of the Tournament at the 2022 U-19 World Cup played in the West Indies.

The talented right-handed batter smashed 506 runs in six innings at an average of 84.33, thus breaking Dhawan’s record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament. Brevis struck two hundreds and three fifties and also chipped in with seven wickets with his leg-spin.

(Note: There were no Player of the Tournament awards in the 1988 and 1998 editions.)

