Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 14, Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The Cape Town Samp Army will be squaring off against the Harare Hurricanes in the 14th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this exciting encounter.

The Cape Town Samp Army are having a fantastic time in the competition. They lost the first game but have won four games on the trot and are riding with confidence. They beat the Durban Qalandars in their last game and will look to repeat their performance in their next game.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Qalandars to 91/5 at the end of their 10 overs. Karim Janat stepped up with the bat as he played a sensational cameo of 48* off 17 balls to take his side across the line with one over to spare.

The Harare Hurricanes suffered their third loss in the competition in their last game. After winning two games, they lost to the Bulawayo Braves in their previous outing and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Tuesday (July 25).

On the back of a quickfire 19-ball 49 from Evin Lewis, the Hurricanes posted a mammoth 134 on the board. The bowlers failed to step up as they went on a journey and were unsuccessful in defending the highest total in the Zim Afro T10 2023 as the Braves chased it down in the last over.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes, Match 14, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, Tuesday, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a wonder track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to bowl off-pace deliveries to break the batters’ rhythm.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 9 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Probable XIs

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Karim Janat, Sheldon Cottrell, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Tom Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Robin Uthappa (wk), Evin Lewis, Regis Chakabva, Donavon Ferreira, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Pathan, Samit Patel, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Luke Jongwe

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Cape Town Samp Army are coming off a solid win in their last game and will be high in confidence. The Harare Hurricanes will have to fire in unison against the high-flying Samp Army on Tuesday.

Cape Town Samp Army looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this contest of Zim Afro T10 2023

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

