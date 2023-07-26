Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 18, Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 18th match of the Zim Afro T10 League will see the Cape Town Sampy Army lock horns with the Joburg Buffaloes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, July 26.

The Cape Town Samp Army are currently placed at the top of the points table. They have won four out of six games so far and have eight points to their name. They won four games on the trot before losing to the Harare Hurricanes in a Super Over.

The Samp Army will square off against the Bulawayo Braves in the afternoon before taking on the Joburg Buffaloes in the evening. This will be their last league game and a win will see them qualify for the playoffs.

The Joburg Buffaloes, meanwhile, are having a tough time in the Zim Afro T10 2023. They have managed to win only two out of six matches. They grabbed their second win when they defeated the Bulawayo Braves in their previous encounter.

Mohammad Hafeez (31) and Yusuf Pathan (36*) played fantastic cameos to propel the Buffaloes to 97/4. The bowlers then stepped up and did a brilliant job to restrict the Braves to 83/8 to win the game by 14 runs. The Joburg Buffaloes will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Details:

Match: Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 18, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced track. It offers plenty of assistance to the bowlers and the pacers are expected to get some lateral movement off the surface. Chasing becomes difficult as the day progresses and expect the teams to opt to bat first on winning the toss.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Wednesday is expected to range between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes Probable XIs

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Cephas Zhuwao, Sean Williams, Karim Janat, Matthew Breetzke, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Tom Banton, Milton Shumba, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ravi Bopara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Noor Ahmad, Junior Dala, Victor Nyauchi, and Usman Shinwari.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Prediction

The Cape Town Samp Army are on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs. They will hope to finish the league stages on a high, while the Joburg Buffaloes will hope to keep their playoffs hopes alive with a win.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

