Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 4, Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Harare Hurricanes lock horns with the Cape Town Samp Army. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this clash.

The Harare Hurricanes didn’t make the best of starts to the competition. They suffered a heavy loss against the Bulawayo Braves in their opening game and will be looking to bounce back in their next game against the Samp Army.

Brandon Mavuta picked up three wickets with the ball but the other bowlers went on a journey as the Braves posted a mammoth 128 at the end of their 10 overs. The Harare batters faltered in the chase as they ended their innings on 79/9 to lose the game by 49 runs.

The Cape Town Samp also had a poor start to the Zim Afro T10 2023. They lost to the Durban Qalandars in their first game which was a close-fought one. They will be hoping to turn the tables around quickly in their next game.

The Qalandars opted to bat first and posted 126 on the board at the end of their innings. Karim Janat (30* off 13 balls) and Parthiv Patel (37* off 14 balls) tried hard to keep the Samp Army in the game but they fell short of the target by eight runs.

Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Details:

Match: Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 4, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 22nd 2023, Saturday, 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a belter. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect high-scoring affairs on Wednesday.

Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army Probable XIs

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Eoin Morgan (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Samit Patel, Irfan Pathan, Tinotenda Maposa, Mohammad Nabi, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, Donavon Ferreira, Tashinga Musekiwa

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Cephas Zhuwao, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Johnathan Campbell, Karim Janat, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Prediction

Both sides didn’t make the best of starts to Zim Afro T10 2023. Both sides lost their respective opening fixtures and will have to be at their besy on Wednesday to grab their first win.

The Cape Town Samp Army looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

