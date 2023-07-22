Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 7, Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 7 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Joburg Buffaloes lock horns against the Harare Hurricanes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, July 23.

The Joburg Buffaloes won their opening game against the Bulawayo Braves but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Durban Qalandars in their next game. They will hope to bounce back in their next game against the Hurricanes.

Tom Banton scored 55* at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 94/4. Mohammad Hafeez picked up two wickets but they failed to defend the total as the Qalandars chased down the total with five balls to spare.

The Harare Hurricanes, meanwhile, haven’t had the best of starts to the competition. They have played two games so far and are yet to win a single game. They will have to fire in unison against the Buffaloes to grab their first win. The Hurricanes lost to the Cape Town Samp Army in their last game.

The Hurricanes struggled a bit to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Samp Army posted 112 in their 10 overs. Mohammad Nabi bowled beautifully for the Hurricanes and registered figures of 2/11. Their batters then faltered as they fell short of the target by 15 runs.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes, Match 7, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced track, with equal assistance to the batters and the bowlers. The pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters can play their strokes freely once they get their eye in.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature expected to range between 8 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes Probable XIs

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Noor Ahmad

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Eoin Morgan (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Tinotenda Maposa, Donavon Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe

Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Buffaloes are coming off a loss in their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday. The Hurricanes are yet to win a single game and will be eyeing their first win against the Buffaloes.

Joburg Buffaloes looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win this contest of Zim Afro T10 2023

Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Robin Uthappa to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes