Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 9, Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting the ninth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The Bulawayo Braves will lock horns against the Durban Qalandars on Sunday.

The Bulawayo Braves won their opening game comprehensively but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost their next two matches. They are coming off a heavy loss against the Cape Town Samp Army and will have to be on their toes to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, the Braves’ batters faltered as they only managed to score 86 in their quota of 10 overs. The bowlers failed to step up as the Samp Army chased down the total in just 6.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

On the other hand, the Durban Qalandars are performing brilliantly in the competition. On the first two days of the Zim Afro T10 2023, the Qalandars played two games and won both. They beat the Samp Army in their opening game and outplayed the Joburg Buffaloes in their next.

The Qalandars will be facing the Harare Hurricanes in the afternoon on Sunday before taking on the Bulawayo Braves in the evening. They will look to step up in both clashes and grab valuable points in the competition.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars, Match 9, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 23rd 2023, Sunday, 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a good surface to bat on. The bowlers often go for a lot on missing their mark and they will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Sunday is expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Probable XIs

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Kobe Herft, Sikandar Raza (c), Ashton Turner, Ryan Burl, Beau Webster, Timycen Maruma, Tanunurwa Makoni, Patrick Dooley, Tanaka Chivanga, Jack Prestwidge

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Craig Ervine (c), Asif Ali, George Linde, Brad Evans, Azmatullah Omarzai, Owen Muzondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Tendai Chatara

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Match Prediction

The Braves have lost their way a bit after winning the first game. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday. The Qalandars have looked good in the competition and will certainly start as favorites against the Braves.

Durban Qalandars look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

