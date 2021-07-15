ZIM v BAN 2021: Harare Sports Club pitch history and ODI records

After winning the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club, Bangladesh will aim to continue in the same vein when they battle Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series at the same venue. This series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Bangladesh have performed exceptionally well in this new tournament. The Tamim Iqbal-led outfit holds the second rank in the standings, whereas the hosts of the upcoming series, Zimbabwe, are in the last position.

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is slow. Bowlers have enjoyed more success than batsmen in ODI matches on this ground so far. With Bangladesh set to battle Zimbabwe in a three-match series at this stadium, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played here.

Stadium name: Harare Sports Club

City: Harare

ODI matches played: 152

Matches won by teams batting first: 73

Matches won by teams batting second: 76

Highest individual score: 178* - Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM) vs Kenya, 2009

Best bowling figures: 6/22 - Fidel Edwards (WI) vs Zimbabwe, 2003

Highest team score: 350/6 - Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2014

Lowest team score: 35 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest successful run chase: 328/4 - South Africa vs Australia, 2014

Average run rate: 4.71

Average 1st innings score: 228

Which Zimbabwean players have performed well in ODIs at Harare Sports Club?

Brendan Taylor has been very successful in ODI matches at Harare Sports Club

Veteran Zimbabwean wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor has amassed 2,067 runs in 57 ODI matches at Harare Sports Club. He has recorded four centuries and 12 fifties on this ground.

All-rounder Sean Williams has scored 1,046 runs in 45 ODI innings in Harare, with his highest score being 109*. With the ball, Williams has taken 22 wickets at an economy rate of 4.4.

