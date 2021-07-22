ZIM v BAN 2021: Harare Sports Club pitch history and T20I records

Bangladesh will end their tour of Zimbabwe with a three-match T20I series at Harare Sports Club. The three T20Is against Zimbabwe will be crucial for the visitors as they aim to finalize their team combination for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The Bangladeshi players would have a fair idea of the conditions in Harare by now, having played one Test and three ODIs at this venue over the last few days. The visitors have dominated Zimbabwe on this tour, winning all four games so far.

The chances of Bangladesh emerging victorious in the T20I series at Harare Sports Club are very high. The visitors have a stronger squad than Zimbabwe on paper. The African side will not have the services of their star players Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in this series, although they will have home advantage.

With the Zimbabwean team set to host Bangladesh for a T20I series in Harare, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20Is played at Harare Sports Club.

Stadium name: Harare Sports Club

City: Harare

T20I matches played: 26

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Highest individual score: 172 - Aaron Finch (AUS) vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Best bowling figures: 4/8 - Billy Stanlake (AUS) vs Pakistan, 2018

Highest team score: 229/2 - Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Lowest team score: 99 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 187/4 - Pakistan vs Australia, 2018

Average run rate: 7.61

Average 1st innings score: 157

Which Zimbabwean players have performed well in T20Is at Harare Sports Club?

Tarisai Musakanda has scored 121 runs in six T20I matches at the Harare Sports Club, with his highest T20I score at this venue being 43.

Medium pacer Luke Jongwe has scalped 12 wickets in five T20I matches in Harare. His best figures on this ground have been 4/18.

