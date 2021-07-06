When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test match?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test begins this Wednesday at Harare Sports Club. The match will kick off Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe, where the two teams will cross swords in all three formats.

Bangladesh, who finished last in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, will try to improve their performance in the red-ball arena. Given that Bangladesh recorded big victories over Zimbabwe in their last two Test meetings, Mominul Haque's men will start as the favorites to win the match.

FanCode to live stream the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test in India

Mominul Haque will captain Bangladesh in this one-off Test

The game will begin on July 7. The start time on all five days will be 1:00 PM IST. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test in India, but fans in India can still live stream it on FanCode.

On that note, here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test:

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Zimbabwe: ZBC TV

Bangladesh: BTV, GTV, T Sports

The UK: Freesports

The USA and Canada: Willow TV

Rest of the World: Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel

Players to watch out for in the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test

Mushfiqur Rahim is the only cricketer to record a double ton in a Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test. The wicket-keeper batsman will have the onus of performing well with the bat for the visitors in this one-off Test.

Meanwhile, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor will have the responsibility of scoring runs for the Zimbabwean cricket team. Taylor is the only batter to score over 1,000 runs in Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test matches and the hosts will need him to lead the charge again.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee