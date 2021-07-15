ZIM v BAN head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

After the one-off Test, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will battle in a three-match ODI series at Harare Sports Club over the next few days. This series is crucial for both teams, keeping the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in mind.

Bangladesh has an opportunity to consolidate its position in the top two of the points table. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to rise from the bottom by recording victories over Bangladesh in the upcoming ODI series.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have played a lot of ODI cricket against each other. They crossed swords for the first time in this form of the game on October 11, 1997.

Since then, they have played 75 ODI matches. With the two nations set to lock horns again in the 50-over format, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh head-to-head stats

Bangladesh leads the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe by 47-28. In fact, the Bangladeshi side is on a 16-match winning streak versus Zimbabwe in the ODI arena.

The last time Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in a one-day match was back on May 8, 2013. In their previous ODI game, Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 123 runs, thanks to centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das.

Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

Bangladesh batsman @mushfiqur15 will miss the remainder of the tour in Zimbabwe for family reasons.https://t.co/eqbNqWXMKX — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 14, 2021

Tamim Iqbal has scored 1,684 runs in 41 ODI matches against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh skipper is the highest run-getter in ODIs between the two teams.

Brendan Taylor has amassed 1,410 runs versus Bangladesh in ODIs. The veteran Zimbabwean wicketkeeper-batter is the only player from his country to have an ODI aggregate of more than 1,200 against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 1,404 runs and scalped 74 wickets versus Zimbabwe. His highest score against the African side has been 105*, whereas his best figures have been 5/47.

All eyes will be on these three players during the Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh ODI series in Harare.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar