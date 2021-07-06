ZIM v BAN head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the one-off Test

Bangladesh will begin their Zimbabwe tour with a one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on July 7. The Bangladesh side had a forgettable run in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, where they finished last.

Mominul Haque's men will look forward to improving their record in the longest format of the game. The upcoming Test against Zimbabwe offers them an opportunity.

Initially, Zimbabwe used to dominate Bangladesh in the red-ball arena, but the Bangladesh team crushed the African side in their last two Tests. With the two teams set to lock horns again in Test cricket, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe first squared off in a Test in April 2001 at Queens Sports Club. Since then, they have gone on to play a total of 17 Tests against each other.

Both countries have recorded seven victories, while the remaining three matches ended in a draw. Speaking of their head-to-head record in the last five matches, Bangladesh lead by 4-1.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Numbers you need to know before their only Test

Zimbabwean wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor is the only batsman to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman has amassed 1,066 runs in 11 Tests against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 846 runs in nine Tests against the African nation. He holds the record for the highest individual score (219) in Tests between the two teams.

Slow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has scalped 41 wickets in six Tests against Zimbabwe. His best figures in an innings versus Zimbabwe are 8/39.

Zimbabwean fast bowler Donald Tiripano has taken four wickets in two Tests against Bangladesh. He will be the bowler to watch out for from the home team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee