ZIM v BAN head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the T20I series

After winning the one-off Test match and three ODIs against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh will aim to end their tour with a T20I series victory. The Bangladeshi side will cross swords with Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club over the next few days.

The series was initially scheduled to begin on July 23. However, Zimbabwe Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket Board mutually agreed to prepone the three T20I matches. The new dates for the three games are July 22, 23 and 25.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have played 13 T20I matches against each other so far. Interestingly, the two teams have never crossed paths at the ICC T20 World Cup event.

With Bangladesh and Zimbabwe set to meet in the shortest format of the game soon, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats

Bangladesh leads the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe by 9-4. As mentioned ahead, none of their 13 T20I matches have taken place at ICC T20 World Cups.

Interestingly, the two teams have never played a T20 international at the Harare Sports Club before. Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20Is on Zimbabwean soil, the record stands at 1-1.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Numbers you need to know before their T20I series

Bangladesh left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in T20I matches against Zimbabwe. The pacer has scalped 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.09.

Shakib Al Hasan has been very successful as an all-rounder in T20Is against Zimbabwe. The Bangladeshi star has amassed 196 runs and picked up 13 wickets in nine games versus Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's stand-in skipper Sikandar Raza has scored 91 runs in nine T20Is against Bangladesh. He has also taken five wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

It will be interesting to see if Raza can lead his team from the front in the upcoming series.

