ZIM v PAK 2021, 2nd Test: Head-to-head stats and live streaming details

The 2nd Test of the series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will begin on May 7th at the Harare Sports Club.

The visitors thrashed their African opponents by an innings and 116 runs in the opening match of the Test series. Zimbabwe will be keen to level the series by winning the 2nd Test. However, they will be without Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Prince Masvaure as all three players are currently injured.

MASSIVE BLOW | @ZimCricketv will be without the injured trio of Sean Williams, Prince Masvaure and Craig Ervine when they face @TheRealPCB in the second Test that gets underway at Harare Sports Club this Friday.#ZIMvPAK | #OsakaBatteries | #ServisTyresTesSeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/2JyJMue6TL — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) May 6, 2021

Babar Azam's men will start will go into the game as the favorites to clinch the series by registering a win in the 2nd Test. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats against Zimbabwe in Tests.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats

Pakistan leads in the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe 11-3. The two nations have crossed swords 18 times in the extended format of the game and four matches have ended in a draw.

When it comes to the head-to-head record at the Harare Sports Club, Pakistan has beaten Zimbabwe eight times on the ground in 11 matches. One game ended in a stalemate while the hosts won the remaining two Tests.

In the previous Test played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, Hasan Ali's nine wickets helped the visitors record a convincing win. Ali received support from Fawad Alam, who scored 140 runs off 204 deliveries.

Alam and Ali will hold the key to Pakistan's success in the 2nd Test. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzurabani and Tarisai Musakanda will be the players to watch out for from the home side.

FanCode to live stream the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in India

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the 2nd Test of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series on FanCode. The play will begin at 1:00 PM IST. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast for this game.

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can complete a whitewash or Zimbabwe will spring a surprise to clinch the series.