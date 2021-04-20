Harare Sports Club pitch history and stats

Pakistan will kick off their Zimbabwe tour with a 3-match T20I series at Harare Sports Club that begins on April 21 and culminates on April 25. All three T20I fixtures will only take place in Harare.

This venue has hosted 23 T20I matches in the past, with Zimbabwe being a part of 20 games. The home team has a winning record of only 10% in T20I matches at Harare Sports Club. Interestingly, both of Zimbabwe's T20I victories have come against the Indian cricket team.

The Harare Bond!

Babar Azam-Usman Qadir

With Pakistan and Zimbabwe set to play three T20Is at Harare Sports Club, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous matches played here.

Stadium name: Harare Sports Club

City: Harare

T20I matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Highest individual score: 172 - Aaron Finch (AUS) vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Best bowling figures: 4/8 - Billy Stanlake (AUS) vs Pakistan, 2018

Highest team score: 229/2 - Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Lowest team score: 99/9 - Zimbabwe vs India, 2016

Highest successful run chase: 187/4 - Pakistan vs Australia, 2018

Average run rate: 7.73

Average 1st innings score: 159

Head-to-head record in T20Is at Harare Sports Club: Played - 8, Won by Zimbabwe - 0, Won by Pakistan - 8

What happened in the previous T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club?

The last time Pakistan and Zimbabwe clashed at Harare Sports Club was during a T20I tri-series, also featuring Australia. Pakistan won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Solomon Mire's 94-run knock guided Zimbabwe to 162/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 163, Pakistan got off to a good start thanks to Fakhar Zaman's 38-ball 47. Hussain Talat played a knock of 44 runs, while Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 38 runs off 21 deliveries to ensure his team won the match in the 20th over.

It will be interesting to see if the Zimbabwean cricket team can snap their 8-match losing streak in T20Is against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club.