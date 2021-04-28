Harare Sports Club pitch history and Test records

After winning the T20I series, Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in a 2-Test series at Harare Sports Club. Although the Men in Green won the T20I series, Zimbabwe managed to upset them in the second game.

The home side will hope to spring another surprise in the upcoming Test series at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe will draw inspiration from their previous Test match against Pakistan on this ground, where they notched up a surprise 24-run win.

The pitch at Harare Sports Club has been tough for batting since both spinners and fast bowlers get assistance from the conditions.

With Zimbabwe and Pakistan set to play two Tests at this venue, here are some important stats you need to know from previous Test matches hosted by Harare.

Stadium Name: Harare Sports Club

City: Harare

Test Matches Played: 36

Matches Won by Zimbabwe: 8

Matches Won by the Visiting Team: 19

Matches Drawn: 9

Highest Individual Score: 220 - Gary Kirsten (South Africa) vs Zimbabwe, 2001

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/63 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe, 2016

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/152 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe, 2016

Highest Team Score: 600/3 dec. - South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2001

Lowest Team Score: 59 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 2005

Highest Successful Run Chase: 192/7 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1998

Head-to-Head at the Harare Sports Club: Matches - 6, Won by Zimbabwe - 2, Won by Pakistan - 4, Drawn - 0

What happened in the previous Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club?

Zimbabwe upset Pakistan by 24 runs

The last time Pakistan and Zimbabwe clashed in a Test at Harare Sports Club was back in September 2013. The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. Half-centuries from Brendan Taylor and Hamilton Masakadza guided Zimbabwe to a 294-run total.

In reply, Pakistan could only score 230 runs, thanks to Brian Vitori's five-wicket haul. Tinotenda Mawoyo's 58-run knock in the second innings helped Zimbabwe set a 264-run target for the visitors.

Despite Khurram Manzoor and Misbah-ul-Haq's fifties in the second innings, the star-studded Pakistan team was skittled out for 239 runs as Zimbabwe won by 24 runs.

Tendai Chatara won the Man of the Match award for scalping six wickets in the Test.