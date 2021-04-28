When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series will begin on April 29 at the Harare Sports Club. The series comprises two Tests and is scheduled to end on May 11.

The visiting team will start as the favorites to win the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series. However, the fans should note that the Zimbabwean cricket team had recorded a 24-run win in their last Test match versus Pakistan.

Incidentally, Harare Sports Club hosted the previous Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. A brilliant performance by the home team ensured that they recorded their third win over their Asian rivals.

Having won a Test against Afghanistan recently, Sean Williams' men will hope to bring that confidence into the upcoming series and give Pakistan a run for their money.

Here's the full schedule of the upcoming Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series:

1st Test: April 29 - May 3, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

2nd Test: May 7 - May 11, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

(Both games will take place at Harare Sports Club)

Here's a look at the live-streaming details for the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series:

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Babar Azam will be the player to watch out for in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series

Babar Azam has scored 2,167 runs in Test cricket

After losing a T20I match to Zimbabwe, Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be keen to make sure his team does not suffer another embarrassing defeat on this tour. Azam will have to lead Pakistan from the front by playing some big knocks.

The right-handed batsman has never played a Test match against Zimbabwe before, but he looked in decent touch throughout Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship campaign.

It will be interesting to see how Babar performs in his first Test series on Zimbabwean soil.