ZIM vs AFG prediction: Who will win today’s 1st T20I match? 

Following the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, the action now shifts to the T20I series, the first match of which will be played on June 11 at the Harare Sports Club.

Afghanistan dominated the ODI series to complete a 3-0 whitewash. They won their first game by 60 runs, followed by eight-wicket and four-wicket wins in the next two games of the series. They are expected to carry their winning momentum into the T20I series as well.

Zimbabwe last played a T20I series against Namibia in May 2022 at home. The result of the series did not go in their favor as Namibia edged them 3-2.

Their batters and bowlers struggled in the ODIs against Afghanistan as well. In the last ODI, they were skittled out for a paltry 135 batting first. Sikandar Raza was the only batter who looked good for his 38. Their bowlers put up some fight as Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara picked up two wickets each. However, they just did not have enough runs on the board to play with.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have done everything right in the ODI series. They last played two T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year where they managed to win their second game.

They are currently in great form as a unit. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in the final ODI while Fazal Haq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi picked up two each. Hashmatullah Shahidi (38) and Nabi (34*) were their top scorers with the bat.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Afghanistan (AFG)?

New Zealand v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hosts Zimbabwe simply failed to show up in the ODI series. They couldn't come together as a unit throughout the series, as a result of which, they suffered another whitewash defeat.

Zimbabwe need to put this loss behind them and come out strong in the T20I series. Their batters have struggled to bat deep while their bowlers haven’t been able to pick up wickets either.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have performed as a unit and appear to be well-settled. Their players have stepped up in unison, which has been a big positive for them. They are expected to come out on top in the first T20I as well.

Prediction: Afghanistan (AFG) to win this clash.

