ZIM vs AFG prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd ODI match? 

The second game of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 6 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Afghanistan currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

The Afghan side were fantastic in the first ODI as they completely outplayed the hosts to get an early lead in the series. The Afghans posted 276 on the board at the expense of five wickets after being asked to bat first. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 94 and 88 respectively. Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets for the hosts.

Zimbabwe batters struggled to get going in the chase. Sikandar Raza was the lone fighter for them as he scored 67 but the lack of support from the other end resulted in them getting knocked over on 216. The Afghan bowlers bowled well, with Mohammad Nabi finishing with four wickets as they won the game by 60 runs.

Both sides will come out hard against each other when they meet on Monday for the second ODI.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Afghanistan (AFG)?

The Afghanistan cricket team in action

While the hosts were thoroughly outplayed in the first game of the ODI series and will be low on morale, the Afghan side will be brimming with confidence coming into this match. Zimbabwe need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Afghans and keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe batters failed to counter the Afghan spinners and it will be a test for them in the second ODI. With the winning momentum behind them, Afghanistan will certainly start as favorites and it won’t be a surprise if they seal the series on Monday itself.

Prediction: Afghanistan (AFG) to win this encounter.

