ZIM vs AFG prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd T20I match?

Zimbabwe will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second game of their three-match T20I series on June 12. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

Afghanistan put up a solid performance in the first game of the series to take an early lead. The game went down to the wire but the visitors held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 159 on the board. Sikandar Raza scored 45 but there was a lack of contributions from the other batters. Njiat Masood debuted for Afghanistan and picked up three wickets in his four overs.

The Afghan side got off to a solid start, thanks to Hazratullah Zazai (45 off 26 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33 off 36 balls). The hosts pulled things back in the middle overs, but a cameo from Najibullah Zadran (44* off 25 balls) helped them get across the line with four balls to spare.

Ryan Burl was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he finished with figures of 3/14 but they failed as a unit to defend the total.

Afghanistan will be riding high with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance in the second game. The hosts will need to come out on top in crunch situations to keep the series alive.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Afghanistan (AFG)?

The first game of the series went down to the wire and the visitors managed to emerge victorious. Afghanistan have all bases covered and will be confident of sealing the series by winning the second game. The hosts need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe’s batters failed to adapt to the conditions in the first match and will need to step up and contribute in the second T20I. The Afghans look like a well-balanced unit and will start as favorites.

Prediction: Afghanistan (AFG) to win this encounter.

