ZIM vs AFG prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI match? 

The third and final game of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 9 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Afghanistan were brilliant in the first ODI. They put up 276 on the board in the first innings and restricted Zimbabwe to 216 to win the game by 60 runs. They carried forward the winning momentum to come out on top in the second ODI as well.

After electing to bowl first, the Afghan bowlers performed brilliantly to knock over the hosts on 228. Innocent Kaia and Ryan Burl scored 63 and 51 respectively for the hosts. Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan finished with three wickets. Ibrahim Zadran, opening the batting, smashed his maiden ton to help them chase down the total in the 45th over. Rahmat Shah also contributed with the bat, scoring 88 off 112 balls.

The Afghans have looked flawless in the ODI series so far. They are on the brink of clean-sweeping Zimbabwe and will be looking to come out hard in the final game of the series. Zimbabwe need to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Afghanistan (AFG)?

The Zimbabwe cricket team in action (Image Courtesy: News18)

Zimbabwe have been totally outplayed in both games of the series so far. Their bowlers have struggled to pick up wickets and have failed to fire in unison. Another whitewash looms large and they will have to play out of their skin to avoid it.

Afghanistan have looked like a settled unit so far out of the two. Everyone has stepped up for them and the same can be expected in the final game of the series. With the winning momentum behind them, they will be keen to seal the series by a 3-0 margin.

Prediction: Afghanistan (AFG) to win this clash.

