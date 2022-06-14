ZIM vs AFG prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd T20I match? 

Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in the final game of the three-match T20I series on June 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Afghanistan have been fantastic on this tour as they whitewashed the three-match ODI series and carried their form forward to win the first two T20Is.

The two sides arrived in the second T20I with Afghanistan leading the series by a 1-0 margin. Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of a half-ton from Najibullah Zadran (57 off 46 balls) and a cameo from Mohammad Nabi (43* off 22 balls), they posted 170 on the board. Zimbabwe managed to pick up five wickets, with Tendai Chatara finishing with two scalps.

Zimbabwe had a good start to the chase as Innocent Kaia scored a half-century at the top of the order. Sikandar Raza played a good cameo of 41 off 21 balls but lacked support from the other end as the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions. They finally finished their innings on 149/7, losing the game by 21 runs. Rashid Khan finished with two wickets for Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe have been outplayed on this tour so far. The Afghan side have fired in unison as the hosts never stood any chance in the series.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Afghanistan (AFG)?

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The Afghan side have some superstars in the shortest format who have played to their potential on this tour. Having been on the brink of clean-sweeping the T20I series, they will hope to win the third T20I on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe have got players who have a good amount of experience but have failed to step up. They need to fire in unison to challenge the Afghan side and avoid a whitewash. They will have to bring out their A-game to give the home crowd something to cheer about on Tuesday.

Seeing how the series has panned out so far, it won’t be a surprise if Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the final game of the T20I series as well.

Prediction: Afghanistan (AFG) to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Najibullah Zadran to score a fifty? Yes No 6 votes so far