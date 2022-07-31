ZIM vs BAN Prediction: Who will win 2nd T20I?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, July 31.

In the first game, Zimbabwe put up a mammoth total of 205-3. Although they lost their openers cheaply, their top and middle order batters Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams put on a show to put their team on the ascendancy.

Raza's 65-run knock off 26 balls at a strike rate of 250 was the talking point. Madhevere, a rare batting talent in Zimbabwe cricket, also stepped up to the occasion with a 67-run knock off 46 balls.

In response, Bangladesh were never in the chase, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Munim Shahriar, their new opener, failed to create an impact, as he went back to the pavilion after scoring just four runs.

Although Anamul Haque and Liton Das put up a 58-run partnership, the visitors fell short by 17 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto smacked a 37-run knock, while keeper-batter Nurul Hasan also contributed 42.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza also shone with the ball, picking a wicket in his three overs. Luke Jongwe was the pick of their bowlers, striking twice to change the complexion of the game. Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza also picked up a wicket apiece.

Can Bangladesh (BAN) turn the table and level the series 1-1?

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Bangladesh will have to come out all guns blazing to level the series. Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan were the top performers for the visitors, and they have to put on a show yet again to make things happen for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the hosts put up a complete performance to bag a comprehensive win. After their batters did well to set up the game, their bowlers responded and stood up to the occasion. Playing at home, Zimbabwe should continue their momentum and seal the series here .

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

