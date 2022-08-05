ZIM vs BAN prediction: Who will win today's 1st ODI?

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, August 5. The Harare Sports Club will host the match.

Zimbabwe, captained by Craig Ervine, will be brimming with confidence after beating Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Barring the second game, where Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's five-wicket haul blew them away, the hosts looked in command.

The home team will now want to carry the momentum into the longer format of the game. The Tigers, on the other hand, won't be happy with their performance by any means.

However, having won the ODI series against the West Indies, Tamim Iqbal and Co. have been pretty decent recently in the 50-over format. Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed and Taijul Islam made life tough for the Caribbean batters.

Liton Das is among the leading run-scorers in 2022 and played well on the West Indies tour. The right-hander also played well in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, although he failed to get a substantial score under his belt in the third T20I.

Mushfiqur Rahim has returned after missing the T20I series against Zimbabwe and it remains to be seen how he will play. Anamul Haque Bijoy didn't get a chance to play ODIs in the West Indies and will be looking to play a few matches in the format.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Bangladesh (BAN) in the first ODI?

Zimbabwe have done well since beating Bangladesh in the T20s. But it won't be easy for them to get past the Tigers in 50-over cricket. Not too many days ago, the Tigers were on top of the points table in the World Cup Super League points table

Prediction: Bangladesh will win the match.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tamim Iqbal score a century? Yes No 1 votes so far