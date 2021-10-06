ZIM-W vs IRE-W Prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Ireland?

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will lock horns in the second game of the four-match ODI series on Thursday, October 7 at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe, led by Mary Anne Musonda, made an impressive start to the series as they took a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win in the first ODI on Tuesday. After electing to field first, the Zimbabwean bowlers restricted their opponents to 253 for eight in their 50 overs.

Ireland skipper Laura Delany top-scored with an 81-ball 86, laced with nine fours. The captain came to bat in the 17th over and was there in the middle until the 47th over. Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis and Rebecca Stokell got off to decent starts, but none could go on to score big.

Shauna Kavanagh and Orla Prendergast hit three fours apiece to score 31 and 28 runs respectively. But it was Sophie MacMahon’s 13-ball 29 with four fours that propelled Ireland’s score. Josephine Nkomo and Precious Marange picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe made a nervy start to their run-chase after Chiedza Dhururu and Modester Mupachikwa perished early. Ashley Ndiraya couldn’t make her start count either. But from there on, skipper Musonda came to the party and left the field only after taking the hosts over the finish line.

She stayed unbeaten on 103 off 114 balls with the help of nine fours and guided Zimbabwe to the win with 6.1 overs to spare. Nkomo and Marange lent her the required support, scoring 25 and 27 respectively. Cara Murray was Ireland's most successful bowler with two wickets.

Can Ireland make a comeback in the second game?

Ireland have every chance of making a comeback, but Zimbabwe won’t be easy to beat in home conditions. Ireland need to be wary of opposition skipper Musonda, who played a stupendous knock.

Moreover, a number of Ireland batters failed to get going after making a promising start. If the visitors want to score big, their batters can’t afford to get out after getting their eyes in.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee