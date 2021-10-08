ZIM-W vs IRE-W Prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Ireland?

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will lock horns in the third game of the four-match ODI series on Saturday, October 9, at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe showed a lot of character in the first ODI, winning by four wickets with as many as 37 balls to spare. Their skipper Mary-Anne Musonda scored an unbeaten century to help Zimbabwe script the win and take a crucial 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

However, instead of crumbling under pressure, Ireland showed a great amount of resilience in the second game on Thursday, October 7. Laura Delany and Co. won the match by 80 runs to draw level in the series.

After being put in to bat first, Ireland racked up 286 for seven. Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis’ 135-run stand for the opening wicket laid the platform for the rest of Ireland’s innings. Paul was unlucky not to have reached his century after Precious Marange got rid of her. Paul scored 95 runs off 188 balls with the help of eight fours.

Lewis also made a handy 74-ball 65 before Josephine Nkomo dismissed her. Delany and Shauna Kavanagh scored in the 30s after which Orla Prendergast’s 23 propelled Ireland’s score. Apart from Loryn Phiri, every other Zimbabwe bowler got at least one wicket.

In their run-chase, Zimbabwe were reduced to 121 for eight in 33.3 overs. Celeste Raack and Cara Murray didn’t allow the opposition batters to settle into a rhythm. Even as Murray picked up three wickets, including that of Musonda, Raack accounted for two scalps.

Nkomo and Nomvelo Sibanda put on 69 runs for the ninth wicket, but it was only to mitigate the damage. Nkomo stayed unbeaten on 70 runs off 86 balls with seven fours while Sibanda stayed not out on 27 off 42.

Can Zimbabwe make a strong comeback?

Barring Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo, the other Zimbabwe batters have put up lackluster performances. If the Ireland bowlers can get them out, then their team has a great chance to win.

Laura Delany and Leah Paul have been prolific run-scorers for Ireland in the series. Gaby Lewis has scored heavily for them in recent times. On current form, Ireland are favorites, but not by a big margin.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee