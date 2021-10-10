ZIM-W vs IRE-W Prediction: Who will win the 4th ODI between Zimbabwe and Ireland?

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women will lock horns in the fourth game of the four-match ODI series on Monday, October 11, at the Harare Sports Club.

Ireland, led by Laura Delany, made a strong comeback in the third ODI on Saturday, October 9. Ireland managed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

After batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 178 in 47 overs. Four of their batters - Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Precious Marange and Tasmeen Granger - got into their 20s, but none could convert. The opening partnership of 39 between Mupachikwa and Chiedza Dhururu was the highest of Zimbabwe's innings.

Leg-spinner Celeste Raack was the standout bowler for Ireland as she picked up three wickets. In fact, she scalped the openers in quick succession to put her team on the driver’s seat. Leah Paul and Cara Murray got two wickets apiece. Jane Maguire and Delany also chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The run-chase turned out to be relatively easy for Ireland as they tracked down the target in 39 overs with 66 balls left. Paul and the ever-so-consistent Gaby Lewis stitched together a stand of 145 runs for the first wicket to take the sting out of Zimbabwe’s bowling attack.

Paul scored 63 off 83 with five fours before Granger dismissed her in the 31st over. A few overs later, Granger also accounted for Amy Hunter’s wicket, but by then, the writing was on the wall for Zimbabwe. Lewis stayed unbeaten on 96 to take Ireland over the finish line.

Can Zimbabwe draw level in the series?

England Women's Academy v Ireland

Apart from Musonda’s century and Josephine Nkomo’s half-century, Zimbabwe batters have failed to put in strong performances in the series. Once the duo got out, others flattered to deceive.

Also Read

For Ireland, Lewis, Paul and Delany have been excellent with the bat in hand. While Lewis is the leading run-scorer, Murray is the top wicket-taker of the series. Ireland are favorites to come through this match.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee