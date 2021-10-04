ZIM-W vs IRE-W Prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI between Zimbabwe-Ireland?

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women are set to take part in the first match of the four-match ODI series on Tuesday, October 5 at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe, led by Mary-Ann Musonda, must be brimming with confidence after winning the Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region qualifier. In the tournament, they won all seven of their matches and showed how strong they can be at the highest level.

In the final, they beat Namibia Women by 13 runs while defending 133 runs. Opening batters Modester Mupachikwa and Chiedza Dhuru set the platform for a win with a 76-run stand for the opening wicket. The bowlers thereafter restricted Namibia to 120 for nine.

Mupachikwa became the leading run-scorer for them in the series, having scored 167 runs at an average of 55.66. Ashley Ndiraya and Josephine Nkomo also scored in excess of 100 runs. Loryn Phiri was the leading wicket-taker for them with 16 scalps at an economy of 3.35.

Ireland, led by Laura Delany, on the other hand, had a decent campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup European Region qualifier. Out of five teams in the championship, they finished fourth in the points table with a net run rate of 3.743, the best in the competition.

Their only loss came against Scotland, who won all four of their matches. In their previous game, Ireland defeated the Netherlands by 24 runs after scoring 111. Elmear Richardson became the Player of the Match after she scored 53 runs and picked up a wicket at a critical stage.

Gaby Lewis was the standout batter for Ireland in the series as she smashed 145 runs at an average of 72.50. She also notched a top score of an unbeaten 105. Richardson was the highest wicket-taker for Ireland with seven scalps and she got good support from the others.

Can Ireland beat Zimbabwe in the first game?

Zimbabwe are riding high on confidence after winning the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers. They have won their last seven international games and have been on a rampage in recent times.

Ireland, on the other hand, are mostly dependant on the likes of Lewis and Richardson. If Zimbabwe can neutralize these two, then they have a good chance of winning the opening game of the series.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win the match.

