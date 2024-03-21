Zimbabwe Associate Provincial League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming detail

The Associate Provincial League 2024 is a domestic 50-over tournament organized by the Zimbabwe Cricket. It is the second-tier 50-over league in the country and has made a return since 2016. Pro50 Championship is the other 50-over tournament that Zimbabwe Cricket hosts for men cricketers every year.

The five-team tournament gets underway on Sunday, March 17. Each team will face the other four teams once and the top two will qualify for the final. The tournament is scheduled to culminate on Sunday, April 21.

These five teams are: Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, and Mashonaland West. A total of 11 matches will be played.

Five venues have been selected to host these 11 matches. These five venues are: Queens Sports Club Ground, Bulawayo, Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare, Bindura County Club, Bindura, Kadoma Sports Club, Kadoma, and Godfrey Huggins Field, Marondera.

Zimbabwe Cricket organized the Pro50 Championship last year in October-December. Eagles chased down the target of 247 runs in 44.3 overs with five wickets in hand against Rhinos. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe scored 63 runs off 49 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Associate Provincial League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 17

Matabeleland South vs Matabeleland North, Queens Sports Club Ground, Bulawayo, 01:35 PM

Mashonaland West vs Mashonaland East, Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare, 01:35 PM

Thursday, March 21

Matabeleland North vs Mashonaland East, Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare, 01:35 PM

Sunday, March 24

Mashonaland Central vs Matabeleland North, Bindura County Club, Bindura, 01:00 PM

Thursday, April 4

Mashonaland East vs Matabeleland South, Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare, 01:00 AM

Saturday, April 6

Mashonaland West vs Matabeleland South, Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare, 01:00 PM

Sunday, April 7

Mashonaland Central vs Matabeleland South, Bindura County Club, Bindura, 01:00 PM

Friday, April 12

Mashonaland West vs Mashonaland Central, Kadoma Sports Club, Kadoma, 01:00 PM

Sunday, March 14

Mashonaland East vs Mashonaland Central, Godfrey Huggins Field, Marondera, 01:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Final - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

Associate Provincial League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The details of live streaming and telecast of the tournament is not available for fans in India.

Associate Provincial League 2024: Full Squads

Matabeleland North

Andiswa Nkala, Andrew Masuku, Dumoluhle Dube, Fikile Dube, Ian Fuzane, Kingsley Mago, Kudzai Mhute, Noah Nemachena, Ruvimbo Mumbire, Sean Phiri, Tawanda Mhora (c & wk), Thabiso Moyo, Vitalis Buwu

Matabeleland South

Albert Ndlovu, Ashley Jumbe, Bukhosi Moyo, Calvin Mabvute, Dereck Sadoki, Elvin Nxumalo, Gabriel Jaya, Kumbirai Machaka, Leo Gohwa, Leon Ncube, Marshall Maruta, Progress Sibanda, Shallom Mangudze, Shane Chigumbura, Takunda Madembo, Tawananyasha Bhiza, Tumelo Sibanda, Vincent Moyo, Vincent Nyowani, Zanjsbxnx

Mashonaland Central

Ahmad Said, Artwell Nyambanje, Ashwell Karuma, Blessing Machiha, Clive Madziyo, Eddington Dimingo, Lackford Katunga, Lanon Simairi, Lesly Kaseke, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Tadiwanashe Senzere, Tafadzwa Reuben Bango, Tanaka Kaunda, Tawanda Damiso, Wishnenzy Chapfombo, Zakdndnd, ZAskxnn

Mashonaland East

Anesu Kamuriwo, Anesuishe Taru (wk), Carlton Takawira, Marshall Mashava, Mashford Shungu, Munyaradzi Gwazvo, Panashe Gwatiringa, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Tadiwa Gosho (c), Takudzwa Nyamugure, Taru Munashe, Tatenda Chimugoro, Thelson Madziwana

Mashonaland West

Blessing Kamwisa, Christopher Masike (c), Clifford Takaedza, Davis Murwendo, Lewis Mushaninga, Manson Chikowero, Nickel Kombora, Nqobile Ndlovu, Ollard Dzinokuvara, Panashe Imbayarwo, Terrence Makoroma, Villan Changa (wk)

