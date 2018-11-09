Zimbabwe Cricket News: Upbeat visitors aim for series glory in Bangladesh

Peter Moor is confident to beat Bangladesh in Dhaka Test starting from 11 November

Peter Moor, the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman, is upbeat to create a new chapter of Zimbabwe cricket beating Bangladesh in Test series in their own backyard.

The visitors already took an advance step by winning the first Test of the ongoing series in Sylhet which was the first ever Test in the Venue. The second and final Test of the series will take place in Dhaka from 11 November.

Moor played a pivotal rule for the visitors in the series opener as he struck 63 off 192 balls. He showed extra-patience against Bangladesh spin-attack, albeit he got dismissed on the first delivery in next innings.

"We know the second Test will be more challenging for us. The wicket will be different from Sylhet, and Bangladesh are set to bounce back. I think the match will be tough for us, but yes, boys are ready to take the challenge.” Peter Moor says during a practice session on Friday at Mirpur.

The first Test of the series was a rare win for Zimbabwe as they won it away from home after 17 years, and that was their first Test win in five years. Zimbabwe are now looking for a famous series-glory in Dhaka.

"The Sylhet match was my first-ever Test win, and we have more seven players in the team who tasted a Test win for the first time as well. So, it is fine if you say that the Sylhet match is memorable for us. But, it will be great if we can win the series beating Bangladesh in Dhaka. The series win will be a special achievement for us.” Moor added.

Moor knows that he should stand up against spin one more time to fulfil the dream of winning a Test series in Bangladesh.

"I rely on strong defence while batting against spin. That was my game plan in the first match. The condition was good for batting first, and we wanted to bat for a whole first day. That helped us to stand in a good stage in Sylhet. We are confident to continue it in Dhaka as well," Peter Moor says on his capability to play spin.

"I did a lot of works with Lance Klusener, who was our previous batting coach. He taught how to bat well against spinners in the subcontinent. I think it is helping me a lot. Obviously, Zimbabwe is not ideal to get prepared against spin, but, it helped me. I think credit goes to him (Klusener)." Moor further added.