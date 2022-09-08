Zimbabwe Domestic T10 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After successfully hosting the National Premier League (NPL), Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is all set to host the inaugural edition of Zimbabwe Domestic T10, starting on Thursday, September 8.

A total of eight teams will participate in the event, with four teams divided into each of the two groups. Gladiators, Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, Lions, and Takashinga Patriots II will be part of Group A. Harare King Cricket Club, Bulawayo Athletic Club, Takashinga Patriots I, and Westside Cricket Club form Group B.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will face each other in the grand finale on Sunday, September 18.

Zimbabwe Domestic T10 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 8

Gladiators vs Lions, 1.30 pm

Takashings Patriots I vs Harare, 3.50 pm

Takashinga Patriots II vs Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, 6.10 pm

Friday, September 9

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Harare King Cricket Club, 1.30 pm

Gladiators vs Takashings Patriots II, 3.50 pm

Westside Cricket Club vs Takashings Patriots I, 6.10 pm

Saturday, September 10

Lions vs Takashings Patriots II, 1.30 pm

Westside Cricket Club vs Bulawayo Athletic Club, 3.50 pm

Gladiators vs Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, 6.10 pm

Sunday, September 11

Westside Cricket Club vs Harare King Cricket Club, 1.30 pm

Lions vs Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, 3.50 pm

Takashinga Patriots I vs Bulawayo Athletic Club, 6.10 pm

Monday, September 12

Takashinga Patriots II vs Westside Cricket Club, 1.30 pm

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Harare King Cricket Club, 3.50 pm

Lions vs Takashinga Patriots I, 6.10 pm

Tuesday, September 13

Takashinga Patriots I vs Takashinga Patriots II, 1.30 PM

Gladiators vs Harare King Cricket Club, 3.50 pm

Lions vs Westside Cricket Club, 6.10 pm

Wednesday, September 14

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, 1.30 pm

Harare King Cricket Club vs Takashings Patriots II, 3.50 pm

Gladiators vs Takashinga Patriots I, 6.10 pm

Thursday, September 15

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Westside Cricket Club, 1.30 pm

Lions vs Harare King Cricket Club, 3.50 pm

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Gladiators, 6.10 pm

Friday, September 16

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Takashinga Patriots I, 3.50 pm

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Lions, 6.10 pm

Saturday, September 17

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Takashinga Patriots II, 1.30 pm

Gladiators vs Westside Cricket Club, 3.50 pm

Sunday, September 18

Third place playoff, 3.50 pm

Final, 6.10 pm

Zimbabwe Domestic T10 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Zimbabwe Domestic T10 2022: Squads

Gladiators

Milton Shumba, Charles Lennox, Saleem Nihute, Simbarashe Murumbi, Leeroy Masenga, Tatenda Matimbe Marshall, Naison Mare, Tanatswa Chivso, Masimba Marovatsanga, Pharse Mukabeta, Owen Muzondo, Munashe Zata, Munyaradzi Chingoruma, Wesley Madhevere, Malcolm Chikuwa.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club

Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Gabriel Jaya, Tinotenda Chiwara, Praise Makaza, Takunda Madembo, Costa Koliat Zhou, Sydney Murombo, Tawanda Mhere, George Matanga George, Tony Munyonga, Tawananyasha Kasondo, Richmond Mutumbami, Daniel Jakiel.

Harare King Cricket Club

Saad Khan, Tarisai Musakanda, S Haukozi, Larvet Masunda, Tawanada Maposa, Ahsan Ali, Dylan Hondo, Muhammad Zaheer, Sikandar Raza, Johnathan Campbell, Brendon Timoni, Tapiwala Mahala, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Manson Chikowero, Alex Fala, Kuda Chirume.

Lions

Spencer Magodo, Elton Chigumbura, Marshall Takodza, Blessed Muzite, Kumbirayi Phiri, Arnold Shara, Ali Arkbar Khan Hamid Ali, Nkosilathi Nungu, Tawanda Dzikiti, Christophe Masike, Tashinga Musekiwa, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Wallace Mubaiwa, Brighton Chipingu

Takashinga Patriots I

Hamilton Masakadza, Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Baxon Gopito, Timycen Maruma, Keith Jaure, Tanyaradzwa Munyaradzi, Cuthbert Musoko, Shingi Masakadz, Tapiwa Mufudza, Priviledge Chesa, Tanaka Chivanga, Ryan Simbi.

Takashinga Patriots II

Daniel Zvidzai, Cunningham Ncube, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Kudzai Maunze, Nigel Mupurura, Knowledge Kaia, Brain Majoka, Tariro Makauyo, Munashe Chipara, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro, Trevor Mutsamba, Tafadzwa Chiminya, Nyasha Chivore, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Honest Ziwira, Wishnanzy Chapfombo, Daichi Nyandoro.

