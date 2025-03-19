Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025 will take place from Monday (March 24) to Sunday (March 30). The country's premier domestic T20 tournament will have five teams - Mashonaland Eagles, Mega Market Mountaineers, Mid West Rhinos, Matabeleland Tuskers and Southern Rocks. The Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Sports Club will serve as the hosts of the competition.

Ad

A total of 10 league matches will decide the top two teams, who will then contest the final. The tournament will be conducted in a single round-robin format, with each team locking horns with the other four teams once.

The final of the last edition of the tournament saw English county side Durham secure a mammoth 213-run victory over Eagles to win the title. Shockingly, the Eagles were all-out for 16.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025.

Ad

Trending

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, March 24

Match 1 - Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 5:00 PM

Match 2 - Mega Market Mountaineers vs Mid West Rhinos, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, March 25

Match 3 - Mid West Rhinos vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 5:00 PM

Match 4 - Mashonaland Eagles vs Southern Rocks, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, March 26

Match 5 - Mega Market Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

Match 6 - Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos, 5:15 PM

Ad

Friday, March 28

Match 7 - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mega Market Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Match 8 - Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks, 5:15 PM

Saturday, March 29

Match 9 - Mega Market Mountaineers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 5:00 PM

Match 10 - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Southern Rocks, 10:00 PM

Sunday, March 30

Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming Details

The Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025 will be live-streamed on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel. Interested viewers can press the bell icon on the already scheduled games to get notifications about the broadcast.

Ad

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2025: Full squads

Mashonaland Eagles

Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Tanaka Chivanga, Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tapiwa Mufudza, Faraz Akram, Kudzai Maunze, Larvet Masunda, Emmanuel Bawa, Tinotenda Maposa, Rodney Mupfudza, Munashe Chipara, Wallace Mubaiwa, Tawanda Maposa, Kundai Matigimu, Alex Falao, Ryan Kamwemba, Marshall Takodza, Talent Dzikiti, Wishnanzy Chapfombo, Alex Russel

Mega Market Mountaineers

Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Joylord Gumbie, Mathew Welch, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Nicholas Welch, Owen Muzondo, Timycen Maruma, Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Alistair Frost, Kevin Kasuza, Jayden Schadendorf, Spencer Magodo, Clive Imbayago, Nkosilathi Nungu, Arineshto Vezha, Michael Frost, Ashley Mufandauya

Ad

Mid West Rhinos

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Tashinga Musekiwa, Antum Naqvi, Awad Naqvi, Kudakwashe Macheka, Nyasha Mayavo, Ben Curran, Michael Chinouya, Victor Chirwa, Neville Madziva, Trevor Gwandu, Ali Hasan, Solomon Mire, Jabulisa Tshuma, Tafara Chingwara, Davis Murwendo, Bright Matsiwe, Ronald Masocha, Walter Matawu, Mason Chikowero, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Henry Brookes

Southern Rocks

Richmond Mutumbami, Jonathan Campbell, Roy Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga, William Mashinge, Cephas Zhuwao, Cuthbert Musoko, Priviledge Chesa, Takudzwa Chataira, Alvin Chiradza, Keith Jaure, Dylan Hondo, Sydney Murombo, Newman Nyamhuri, Gabriel Jaya, Tawananyasha Kasondo, Takunda Madembo, Blessing Muzarabani, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza

Ad

Matabeleland Tuskers

Ernest Masuku, Ainsley Ndlovu, Brian Chari, Nkosana Mpofu, Tanunurwa Makoni, Tafara Mupariwa, Ali Hamid, Mgcini Dube, Dalubuhle Mboyi, Charlton Tshuma, Tanatswa Bechani, Raymond Kasimo, Nkosibongwe Gogodo, Adrian Mupembe, Prince Kaunda, Brandon James, Mandisi Moyo, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️