Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Cricket is all set to host Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition from March 24-30. Mountaineers, Eagles, Tuskers, Rhinos and Rocks are the participating teams in the upcoming edition.

Sikandar Raza has pulled out of the tournament as he will be busy playing in the Dhaka Premier League. Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine and Blessing Muzarabani are some of the key players taking part in the competition.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will make it to the final. The third and fourth teams in the table will take part in the third-place playoffs.

Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host all matches of the tournament.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 24, Thursday

Mountaineers vs Eagles, 5:00 PM

Tuskers vs Rhinos, 5:00 PM

March 25, Friday

Eagles vs Tuskers, 5:00 PM

Rhinos vs Rocks, 5:00 PM

March 26, Saturday

Rocks vs Tuskers, 5:00 PM

Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 5:00 PM

March 27, Sunday

Eagles vs Rhinos, 5:00 PM

Rocks vs Mountaineers, 5:00 PM

March 28, Monday

Rocks vs Eagles, 5:00 PM

Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 5:00 PM

March 29, Tuesday

Number 3 vs Number 4, Third Place Playoff, 5:00 PM

March 30, Wednesday

Number 1 vs Number 2, Final, 5:00 PM

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2022: Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2022: Squads

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Ben Compton, Peter Moor, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Donald Tiripano, Gary Chirimuuta, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tinashe Muchawaya, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, John Masara, Shingi Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipingu, Baxon Gopito, Frank Mwazviita.

Eagles

Regis Chakabva, Shoun Handirisi, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Gareth Chirawu, Kudzai Maunze, Kumbirayi Phiri, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Marshall Takodza, Richard Ngarava, Honest Ziwira, Brighton Zhawi, Daniel Jakiel, Tapiwa Mufudza, Kudakwashe Munyede, Wishnanzy Chapfombo, Malcolm Chikuwa, Tanaka Chivanga, Keith Jaure, Tadiwanashe Nyangani,

Tuskers

Cunningham Ncube, Clive Madande, Taffy Mupariwa, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari, Nick Gubbins, Milton Shumba, Nkosana Mpofu, Karabo Motlhanka, Bright Phiri, Tanunurwa Makoni, Aarsh Jha, Alvin Chiradza, Sean Williams, Ernest Masuku, Allan Chigoma, Thamsanqa Keith Nunu, Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Thabo Mboyi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma, Sheunopa Musekwa, Tanatswa Bechani, Steve Chimhamhiwa, Talent Dzikiti,

Rhinos

Nyasha Mayavo, Bright Matsiwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Johnathan Campbell, Nqobile Sibanda, Ryan Burl, Neville Madziva, Charles Kunje, Remembrance Nyathi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Michael Chinouya, Carl Mumba, Tafara Chingwara, Brandon Mavuta, Manson Chikowero, Davis Murwendo, Kudakwashe Macheka, Ronald Masocha, Trevor Gwandu

Rocks

Ben Curran, Cephas Zhuwao, Cuthbert Musoko, Daniel Zvidzai, Dylan Hondo, Gabriel Jaya, George Matanga, Kaia Innocent, Richard Ngarava, Lavert Masunda, Priviledge Chesa, Richmond Mutubami, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Trevor Mutsamba, William Mashinge

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee