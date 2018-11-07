×
Zimbabwe's Debut Test Playing XI: Where Are They Now?

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Nov 2018

Image result for zimbabwe first test match 1992

Zimbabwe became the ninth full member of International Cricket Council in July 1992. They played their first test on 18 October 1992 against India at Harare.

Most recently, they upset Bangladesh away from home in the first Test of the two-match series being held in Bangladesh. This was their third Test win away from home.

Let us take a look at what the playing XI of Zimbabwe's debut Test are doing at the moment.

#1 David Houghton (C)


Image result for dave houghton derbyshire

David Houghton was the skipper of this match. He was the first Zimbabwean batsman to score a century in Tests and did it in Zimbabwe's debut test. He continued to score runs in the longer format. He used to lead Zimbabwe from 1992 until 1993 and was succeeded by Andy Flower. He was the fastest Zimbabwean batsman to score 1000 Test runs. He retired on 5 October 1997, when he played his last international match.

He was appointed as the batting coach of Middlesex County Cricket Club from 2014 until 2018. Currently, he is the Head of Cricket appointed by Derbyshire.

#2 Kevin Arnott


Andy Flower and Kevin Arnott of Zimbabwe
Andy Flower and Kevin Arnott of Zimbabwe

Kevin Arnott had a promising start to his Test career. However, he had a short cricket career of 6 years. He scored his first and only Test century in Zimbabwe's second Test match against New Zealand on November 1 1992. He retired from international cricket on 22 March 1993. He used to work as a lawyer in a firm in Harare.

#3 Grant Flower

Image result for grant flower zimbabwe 1st test

Grant Flower was one of the greatest batsmen Zimbabwe ever produced. He made his international debut in Zimbabwe's debut Test match. He was the first Zimbabwean batsman to score a half-century in Tests. He is the second highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in both ODIs and Tests.

He retired from international cricket on March 14 2004 and went on to play County Cricket for Essex. He played for Essex till 2010 and returned to his national side to play ODIs against South Africa. Currently, he is working as the batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
