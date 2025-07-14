Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The much-awaited Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025 will begin on July 14 in Harare. It is the second tri-series for South Africa and New Zealand in the ongoing calendar year.

Earlier this year, the two teams participated in an ODI tri-series along with Pakistan. New Zealand emerged as the champions in that series. The Kiwis will aim to win another tri-series in the coming days. The final will take place on July 26, with Harare Sports Club scheduled to host all the matches.

Big names of the T20 arena like Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Mitchell Santner, George Linde, Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Chapman will be in action during the Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025. Before the series begins, here's a look at the schedule and telecast channel details for the series.

Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025 schedule (all timings in IST)

Matches are scheduled every alternate day in the tri-series, with the start time for all the matches being 1 pm local time. In India, the matches will start at 4.30 pm IST. Here's the full schedule:

Match 1 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, July 14 - 4.30 pm IST.

Match 2 - New Zealand vs South Africa, July 16 - 4.30 pm IST

Match 3 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, July 18 - 4.30 pm IST

Match 4 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, July 20 - 4.30 pm IST

Match 5 - New Zealand vs South Africa, July 22 - 4.30 pm IST

Match 6 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, July 24 - 4.30 pm IST

Final - July 26 - 4.30 pm IST

Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming and TV channel details

FanCode will stream all seven matches of this tri-series live in India. Fans need to buy a subscription on the online streaming platform for the same. No TV channel has picked up the telecast rights for this tri-series.

India - FanCode (Live streaming only).

New Zealand - Three Now (Live streaming only).

