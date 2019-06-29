Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, and squads

Zimbabwe will visit Ireland for an ODI and T20I series between July 1 and July 14, 2019

After a dreadful campaign against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe will visit the Irish shores for the final chapter of their European journey.

They will face Ireland in an ODI and T20I series between July 1, 2019 and July 14, 2019 at two Irish venues; Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast and the Bready Cricket Club Ground in Magheramason.

To attract the spectators, the Cricket Ireland officials have announced free entry for all under 16 fans and the adults can enjoy these games at £15/match.

While fans can also opt for the three match combo offer at £25, which is available in two packages; Bready Package and Belfast Package.

SPOTTED! Some great promotional signage for the Ireland v Zimbabwe series around the North.



First game of men's series is Monday at @BreadyCC.



Tickets on sale:

👉one-match (£15 adults)

👉three-match (£25 adults package)

👉U16s free



Buy online: https://t.co/XMLgIpWpDu ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/lOgBDqvo38 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) June 27, 2019

As of now, this will be Ireland last limited over series ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifier and they would love to take full advantage of this series and sort out their final XI for the qualifiers.

While Zimbabwe had a below-par outing against the Netherlands, as they managed just one win in four tour games, they would eye a quick revival against Ireland.

Live telecast and streaming details

As per official update by Cricket Ireland, all six ODI and T20I games plus three Women T20I fixtures will be telecasted and streamed exclusively on their official website YouTube channel "CricketIreland" which is accessible via live stream in all countries.

Dublin-based multimedia production company, HBV Studios, has been roped in to perform the full commentary live stream task for the Zimbabwe series.

Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2019 Schedule

1st ODI: 1st July 2019 (Monday)

Venue: Bready

Time: 10:45 AM (Ireland), 11:45 AM (Zimbabwe) & 03:15 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: 4th July 2019 (Thursday)

Venue: Belfast

Time: 10:45 AM (Ireland), 11:45 AM (Zimbabwe) & 03:15 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: 7th July 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: Belfast

Time: 10:45 AM (Ireland), 11:45 AM (Zimbabwe) & 03:15 PM (IST)

1st T20I: 10th July 2019 (Wednesday)

Venue: Belfast

Time: 11:00 AM (Ireland), 12:00 PM (Zimbabwe) & 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: 12th July 2019 (Friday)

Venue: Bready

Time: 04:00 PM (Netherlands), 05:00 PM (Zimbabwe) & 08:30 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: 14th July 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: Bready

Time: 04:00 PM (Netherlands), 05:00 PM (Zimbabwe) & 08:30 PM (IST)

Squads

Zimbabwe (ODI & T20I): Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe.

Ireland (ODI): William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh and Lorcan Tucker.

Ireland (T20I): Gary Wilson (C & W), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Greg Thompson, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.