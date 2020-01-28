×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Zimbabwe U-19s vs Canada U-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 07:30 IST

Zimbabwe U-19s will try to decimate their rivals
Zimbabwe U-19s will try to decimate their rivals

After crushing Scotland U-19s in their final group stage match, Zimbabwe U-19s will look to continue their fine form when they meet minnows Canada U-19s in the third quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup 2020 Plate League. Zimbabwe U-19s did not have the finest of starts to their campaign but the African youngsters brought their A game to the table versus the Scots.

This match between Zimbabwe U-19s and Scotland U-19s will start at 1:30 PM IST with the venue for the game being the North-West University Ground No.2 of Potchefstroom.

Canada U-19s struggled to get going in the first round but they have an opportunity to turn things around and attain a higher rank in the Plate League. The Canadians lost their matches against U.A.E. U-19s and South Africa U-19s while their match against Afghanistan U-19s produced no result.

The rainy conditions in Potchefstroom may tempt both the skippers to have a bowl first. Zimbabwean skipper Dion Myers will hope that Sakhumuzi Ndlela carries on his good form from the match against Scotland U-19s. The upcoming bowler had scalped 4 wickets in that game.

On the other side, Canada U-19s will rest their hopes on the duo of Akhil Kumar and Benjamin Calitz. Kumar had troubled the Proteas players with the ball while Calitz scored a fighting half-century in that fixture.

You can follow the ball-by-ball updates of the match here.


Squads

Zimbabwe U-19s

Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Canada U-19s

Ashtan Deosammy (c), Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosal, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia.


Published 28 Jan 2020, 07:30 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 Zimbabwe U19 Cricket Canada U19 Cricket Dion Myers Wesley Madhevere
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan
SOU 129/10 (29.1 ov)
AFU 130/3 (25.0 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan
AUU 179/10 (35.4 ov)
WIU 180/7 (46.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 3 wickets
AUU VS WIU live score
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan
CNU 231/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 232/2 (38.4 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 8 wickets
CNU VS UAEU live score
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan
NZU 195/2 (28.5 ov)
JP-U19
No Result
NZU VS JP-U19 live score
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan
ZIU 137/6 (28.1 ov)
BAU 132/1 (11.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIU VS BAU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan
INU 297/4 (50.0 ov)
SLU 207/10 (45.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 90 runs
INU VS SLU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan
SCO-U19 75/10 (23.5 ov)
PAU 77/3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS PAU live score
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan
NGAU 61/10 (30.3 ov)
AUU 62/0 (7.4 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 10 wickets
NGAU VS AUU live score
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan
WIU 267/7 (50.0 ov)
ENU 184/9 (43.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan
JP-U19 41/10 (22.5 ov)
INU 42/0 (4.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
JP-U19 VS INU live score
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan
SCO-U19 89/10 (30.3 ov)
BAU 93/3 (16.4 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS BAU live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan
PAU 294/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 256/10 (46.3 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 38 runs
PAU VS ZIU live score
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan
AFU 265/6 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 105/10 (32.4 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 160 runs
AFU VS UAEU live score
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan
SOU 349/8 (50.0 ov)
CNU 199/10 (41.1 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 150 runs
SOU VS CNU live score
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan
SLU 242/9 (50.0 ov)
NZU 243/7 (49.5 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 3 wickets
SLU VS NZU live score
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan
WIU 303/8 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 57/10 (21.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 246 runs
WIU VS NGAU live score
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan
ENU 252/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 253/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 2 wickets
ENU VS AUU live score
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan
INU 115/0 (23.0 ov)
NZU 147/10 (21.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 44 runs (DLS Method)
INU VS NZU live score
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan
AFU
CNU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
AFU VS CNU live score
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan
BAU 106/9 (25.0 ov)
PAU
No Result
BAU VS PAU live score
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan
NGAU 58/10 (27.5 ov)
ENU 64/2 (11.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 8 wickets
NGAU VS ENU live score
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan
SOU 299/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 112/3 (23.5 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 23 runs (DLS Method)
SOU VS UAEU live score
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan
SCO-U19 140/10 (37.2 ov)
ZIU 146/2 (17.1 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SCO-U19 VS ZIU live score
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan
JP-U19 43/10 (18.3 ov)
SLU 47/1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS SLU live score
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Yesterday
JP-U19 93/10 (38.4 ov)
ENU 94/1 (11.3 ov)
England Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS ENU live score
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Yesterday
SLU 306/7 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 73/10 (17.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 233 runs
SLU VS NGAU live score
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Today, 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
ZIU VS CNU preview
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Today, 01:30 PM
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
UAEU VS SCO-U19 preview
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Today, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Australia Under 19s
INU VS AUU preview
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
WIU VS NZU preview
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
South Africa Under 19s
BAU VS SOU preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
Nigeria Under 19s
TBC
NGAU VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
Japan Under 19s
TBC
JP-U19 VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
TBC
SLU VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
TBC
ENU VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Pakistan Under 19s
AFU VS PAU preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us