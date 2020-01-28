Zimbabwe U-19s vs Canada U-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Zimbabwe U-19s will try to decimate their rivals

After crushing Scotland U-19s in their final group stage match, Zimbabwe U-19s will look to continue their fine form when they meet minnows Canada U-19s in the third quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup 2020 Plate League. Zimbabwe U-19s did not have the finest of starts to their campaign but the African youngsters brought their A game to the table versus the Scots.

This match between Zimbabwe U-19s and Scotland U-19s will start at 1:30 PM IST with the venue for the game being the North-West University Ground No.2 of Potchefstroom.

Canada U-19s struggled to get going in the first round but they have an opportunity to turn things around and attain a higher rank in the Plate League. The Canadians lost their matches against U.A.E. U-19s and South Africa U-19s while their match against Afghanistan U-19s produced no result.

The rainy conditions in Potchefstroom may tempt both the skippers to have a bowl first. Zimbabwean skipper Dion Myers will hope that Sakhumuzi Ndlela carries on his good form from the match against Scotland U-19s. The upcoming bowler had scalped 4 wickets in that game.

On the other side, Canada U-19s will rest their hopes on the duo of Akhil Kumar and Benjamin Calitz. Kumar had troubled the Proteas players with the ball while Calitz scored a fighting half-century in that fixture.

Squads

Zimbabwe U-19s

Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Canada U-19s

Ashtan Deosammy (c), Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosal, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia.