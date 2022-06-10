Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan clash in the first T20I of the three-match series on June 11 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Following the ODI series, the action now shifts to the shorter format. Afghanistan completed a clean sweep as they won all three games in the one-day series.

Zimbabwe failed to show up and could not manage to gather a consolation win as well after they were already 0-2 down in the series. The hosts will want to redeem themselves in the T20I series while Afghanistan will look to continue their dominant run.

Zimbabwe's batters struggled to put up substantial totals on the board throughout the ODI series. Their bowlers could not do much either as they picked up only 14 wickets combined from all three games.

The hosts need to put up a better display with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be confident after their 3-0 victory. They were magnificent with the ball and consistent throughout the series. Their batters also did a good job and they have performed well as a unit.

Afghanistan will look to carry this momentum into the T20I series as well.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch will offer assistance to both batters and bowlers. Quicker bowlers will get some help off the surface initially, while spinners will have a role to play as the game progresses.

It is expected to be a decent track for batting. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first, put runs on the board and defend the same later on.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Harare on Saturday are expected to range between six and 21 degrees Celsius. Fans can expect a full game with no chance of rain.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (145) and Innocent Kaia (118) were the top run-getters for Zimbabwe from the ODI series. They are expected to replicate their performance in the T20Is as well.

Blessing Muzarabani was their only bright spot with the ball, picking up seven wickets in the series. The hosts need to step up with both bat and ball.

Probable XI

Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani.

Afghanistan

Rahmat Shah with 198 runs and Ibrahim Zadran with 134 runs were the star performers for Afghanistan with the bat in the ODIs.

Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with eight wickets while pacers Fazal Haq Farooqi (6) and Fareed Ahmed (5) were also amongst the wickets.

Probable XI

Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series and have momentum on their side. They have performed well with both bat and ball. They are the clear favorites to start the T20I series with a win as well.

Hosts Zimbabwe need to pick themselves up and perform better if they are to beat Afghanistan.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far