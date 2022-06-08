Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 9 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Afghanistan have already sealed the series by winning the first two games and the third ODI will be a dead rubber as far as the series is concerned. But with 10 crucial points of the ICC World Cup Super League 2020-2023 being up for grabs, both sides are expected to come out hard on Thursday.

The hosts arrived in the second ODI hoping to keep the series alive. After being asked to bat first, the Zimbabwe batters struggled to build big partnerships and were bundled out on 228 in their 50 overs. The Afghanistan bowlers bowled brilliantly and never allowed the hosts to get away.

Afghanistan’s top-order batters then stepped up as Ibrahim Zadran smashed his maiden ODI ton to help them chase down the total in the 45th over. The hosts only managed to pick up two wickets as the eight-wicket loss led to a series defeat.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: June 9th 2022, Thursday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface as the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Thursday is expected to range between seven and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Fifties from Innocent Kaia (63) and Ryan Burl (51*) helped them finish their innings on 228 in the last match. The bowlers tried hard and only managed to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan

Fareed Ahmad finished with three wickets as they knocked over Zimbabwe on 228 in the last match. Ibrahim Zadran remained unbeaten on 120 and was well-supported by Rahmat Shah (88). The duo guided the team across the line with eight wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan have been sensational in the series so far and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum into the final game. Zimbabwe need to bring out their A-game to the table to finish the series on a high. By all means, this is an uphill task for the hosts.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Blessing Muzarabani to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far